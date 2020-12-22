Art Bits: Vending Machines and More

Art Vending Machines Installed in Local Businesses

Artists are always looking for new ways to display their work – and the work of other artists. Enter Lucid Vending’s art vending machines, a new concept popping up in Bay area businesses. The most recent was installed at Pom Pom’s Tea House and Sandwicheria in the Grand Central District. Another is located at Studios at 5663 in Pinellas Park.

Lucid Vending owners Kayla Cox and Chance Ryan say their machines are community-driven, stylish and carry not only local art but also entertaining, whimsical crafts and essential items that are fun to get out of a vending machine. For the art machines, they look for up-and-coming creatives who produce work with a Lucid perspective, which tends to be more alternative and bizarre.

Cox and Ryan also customize machines to fit specific venues. If a business is family friendly, they can supply goodies for the kids. If a location has more dogs than people, they’ll make sure those doggos have stuff too.

Most important, Cox and Ryan feel their machines are designed to support independent artists and businesses, and their hope is they help bring visitors, locals, businesses and artists together – all in the same box.

lucidvending.com

Diversity Arts Hosts Youth Workshop

Diversity Arts hosts its final youth art workshop of the year with the Sky’s the Limit Graffiti Arts Workshop on December 29. St. Petersburg muralist Derek Donnelly teaches the two-hour workshop. Participants will learn pro tips while creating their own galaxy art piece – to represent their limitless potential. The workshop will be in an open air “classroom,” observinf all CDC-recommended COVID precautions.

Diversity Arts is a nonprofit that aims to support underserved youth and communities in creative self-discovery, expression and sociocultural interaction. The Graffiti Arts workshop is free to kids ages 13 to 17 from underserved communities, and includes materials and a boxed lunch. Class size is limited to 15. Email jgascot@diversityartsinc.com.

diversityartsinc.com or fb.com/diversityartsinc

Best Seat in the House Auction Date Announced

The long-awaited date has been set for the Best Seat in the House Chair-ity Auction (with a View!). Sixteen local artists applied their artistry to 10 Adirondack chairs and six vintage windows to benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. The art will be on display during the First Friday Art Walk on March 5, 2021 and the Pink Flamingo Garden Tour on March 6.

The chairs will be live auctioned during the third Saturday Indie Faire on March 20 at the Tiki Bar & Grill at the corner of Shore Boulevard South and 56th Street from 5 to 7 p.m.