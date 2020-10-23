Spread Happiness with The Happy Mural Project: Hands of Change

Artists Braden Everly and wife Alyssa Marie, creators of The Happy Mural Project, are on a mission to spread happiness across St. Petersburg by painting sunflower murals. Their latest project is Hands of Change, a community paint-by-numbers mural featuring hands of all colors holding their signature sunflowers in a sign of unity.

They invite volunteer artists to become part of the movement by helping them paint their next mural on the side of the St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S. The mural, say the couple, will stand as a symbol of connectedness, love and growth, representing different races, colors, national origins and sexual orientation.

“Our differences make us beautiful. We believe that life is about growth, connection and love,” they posted on the call to artists page of their website.

Volunteers can paint from October 31 to November 6, and the couple plan a celebration and mural unveiling for November 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thanks to the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and a grant from the Pinellas Community Foundation, all supplies for the project are donated. Visit their website for more.

Look for more about The Happy Mural Project and the artists behind it in the Gabber’s special Gratitude issue, November 26.

Creative Pinellas Announces Emerging Artist Grantees

Creative Pinellas recently announced the 10 artists selected for the 2021 Emerging Artist Grant. According to the nonprofit’s website, the yearly awards help artists with recognized or proven success, a strong portfolio and promise in future projects. Disciplines include choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts and interdisciplinary arts. The program supports grantees with a financial award and culminates in a showcase of their work with an exhibition. Over the award period, visitors can get insight into their creative processes through artist blogs posted at creativepinellas.org.

The 2021 Emerging Artist Grantees are Tatiana Baccari, Chelsea Catherine, Nick Davis, Nikki Devereux, John Gascot, Mason Gehring, Gabriella Krousaniotakis, Yuly Restrepo, Sara Ries and Emily Stehle.

That Art Festival Returns

The popular That Art Festival at Jannus Live returns on November 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last year, 54 Tampa Bay artists in multiple genres from both sides of the bridge participated. The free event is family and pet-friendly and includes a DJ, art raffles, a live interactive wall by local artists and a kids creative corner.

Partial proceeds benefit the Public Art Project. A call to artists has already gone out. Find out more by emailing art@ThatPromoCompany.com. More at fb.com/ThatArtFestival.