A St. Pete local is launching Art Club St. Pete, a co-working and art-making space by day and a house party vibe at night. Liv Scully started the community project in her own backyard.

“We outgrew my backyard very quickly,” Scully said.

Liv Scully and Art Club: Backyard to Central Avenue

Scully was born in Indian Rocks Beach and earned her studio art degree from the University of South Florida, so it’s safe to say she knows her local community. In college, she switched her major from education to studio art. When she began taking courses in art history, everything clicked.

“I was finding that there were so many ways to be teaching in untraditional spaces through art,” Scully said.

She dabbled in everything from painting and drawing to ceramics and worked in the nonprofit sector at places like Nomad Art Bus. Though Scully loves making art, she thrives in a creative scene full of other people’s energy. That love of shared creative energy led to her pop-up backyard art clubs. Scully posted a social media video about her idea, and it quickly gained 10,000 views, she said.

“My poor wife,” she joked. “I was like, ‘I’m going to host strangers at our house, and I need you to trust me.’”

After a large turnout, her backyard was no longer enough. Now, she’s opening a dedicated space for Art Club St. Pete to thrive.

What Is Art Club St. Pete?

Art Club St. Pete will operate as an open studio and co-working space. People can bring snacks, drinks, and laptops to work, or create art without having to invest in their own materials. Visitors can buy different passes to access different supplies, whether they want to bedazzle objects or work with air-dry clay. At night, it will shift to a “house party.”

“The idea is that it’s kind of like hanging out in your best friend’s living room, if she was an artist,” Scully said.

Art Club St. Pete will open at 7316 Central Ave. Its anticipated soft opening is Nov. 28.

A core piece of the idea is a space for community gathering that isn’t centered on alcohol, Scully added. She also wants to address the barrier to entering the art scene in St. Pete, she said. Scully said she keeps hearing the same artists’ names but knows there are more creative people here. She wants people to come to Art Club St. Pete to make any art — terrible or great.

“I’m just creating more space for people like that to be artists, without having to be the best artists,” Scully said.

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