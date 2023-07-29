Art Comes Alive at Imagine Museum’s Sunset Market

by Cameron Healy

a painting on an art easel in front of a sunset in a parking lot.
Imagine Museum’s Sunset Market occurs every first and third Friday. At the market you can watch live art demonstrations throughout the night.
Cameron Healy

Enter a world of art and creativity at Imagine Museum’s Sunset Market every first and third Friday. Tampa Bay artists and artisans set up shop in open lots outside the museum, displaying their best work.

Art comes alive as you walk around to see vendors prop up art easels to paint, draw, and sketch throughout the night.

a man using fire to mold glass.
Pacini molds glass with fire to create glass art pieces.
Cameron Healy

Art Throughout the Night

One person had a glass art demonstration. Adam Pacini, artist at Pacini Glass Gallery, heated glass, transforming its shape to become something new.

a person painting a canvas of a building at sunset with a ufo.
Kayla Heintz paints an intergalactic scene of St. Pete’s Imagine Museum at the Sunset Market.
Cameron Healy

As the sun set, artist Kayla Heintz painted a scene where the sky’s colors changed from blue to pink and purple. Heintz has a UFO collection where she paints popular St. Pete attractions and adds an intergalactic spaceship to the scene.

She said the museum asked her to paint a UFO flying over the Imagine Museum during sunset. Throughout the night, she stood by her easel, painting the perfect alien scenario.

a person in a black tank top posing with artwork of florida animals.
Kostar replaces famous artists and paintings with Florida animals, such as alligators and manatees.
Cameron Healy

Right next to her sat artist Brian Kostar aka Kostar Kustoms. Kostar finds inspiration from Florida alligators and nature, and pop culture references. While we talked to him, he was painting the faces of cartoon characters Rick and Morty.

He displayed tasteful prints of alligators in place of famous paintings such as the “Mona Lisa” and the “Girl With The Pearl Earring.” He also had one of a manatee with the famous Salvador Dalí mustache.

Sunset Market Vendors

Vendors and artists of all kinds abound at the Sunset Market. A handful of vendors sold accessories such as jewelry, handmade clothes, and keychains.

A lot of artists brought along prints of their best — and favorite — art.

pots with cartoon faces on them.
From Pokémon faces to logos, Vivian Lee customizes pots to fit the vibe for any customer.
Cameron Healy

Tampa artist Vivian Lee displayed vibrant pots for succulents and house plants. She paints the pots, then sprays them with glaze so the paint doesn’t get damaged while in use. She had plants for sale in her booth as well.

Lee also creates custom paintings — she doesn’t only paint pots. She sells canvases, digital prints, and stickers.

a person holding up a drawing of a lake house.
Elena Kamenica doodled the night away.
Cameron Healy

Multimedia artist Elena Kamenica displayed her best sketches of landscapes and sea creatures, such seahorses and jellyfish.

As people bounce from one tent to another, Kamenica drew a simple lake scene with a black pen in her sketchbook to pass time.

Future Markets

From 5-10 p.m., you can check out all of these artists and vendors presenting their best creations. Admission to the market is free.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper