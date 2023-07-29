Art Comes Alive at Imagine Museum’s Sunset Market

Enter a world of art and creativity at Imagine Museum’s Sunset Market every first and third Friday. Tampa Bay artists and artisans set up shop in open lots outside the museum, displaying their best work.

Art comes alive as you walk around to see vendors prop up art easels to paint, draw, and sketch throughout the night.

Art Throughout the Night

One person had a glass art demonstration. Adam Pacini, artist at Pacini Glass Gallery, heated glass, transforming its shape to become something new.

As the sun set, artist Kayla Heintz painted a scene where the sky’s colors changed from blue to pink and purple. Heintz has a UFO collection where she paints popular St. Pete attractions and adds an intergalactic spaceship to the scene.

She said the museum asked her to paint a UFO flying over the Imagine Museum during sunset. Throughout the night, she stood by her easel, painting the perfect alien scenario.

Right next to her sat artist Brian Kostar aka Kostar Kustoms. Kostar finds inspiration from Florida alligators and nature, and pop culture references. While we talked to him, he was painting the faces of cartoon characters Rick and Morty.

He displayed tasteful prints of alligators in place of famous paintings such as the “Mona Lisa” and the “Girl With The Pearl Earring.” He also had one of a manatee with the famous Salvador Dalí mustache.

Sunset Market Vendors

Vendors and artists of all kinds abound at the Sunset Market. A handful of vendors sold accessories such as jewelry, handmade clothes, and keychains.

A lot of artists brought along prints of their best — and favorite — art.

Tampa artist Vivian Lee displayed vibrant pots for succulents and house plants. She paints the pots, then sprays them with glaze so the paint doesn’t get damaged while in use. She had plants for sale in her booth as well.

Lee also creates custom paintings — she doesn’t only paint pots. She sells canvases, digital prints, and stickers.

Multimedia artist Elena Kamenica displayed her best sketches of landscapes and sea creatures, such seahorses and jellyfish.

As people bounce from one tent to another, Kamenica drew a simple lake scene with a black pen in her sketchbook to pass time.

Future Markets

From 5-10 p.m., you can check out all of these artists and vendors presenting their best creations. Admission to the market is free.