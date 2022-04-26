Art for Everyone at Pass-a-Grille’s Suntan Center

Resting coolly in the shadow of the towering pink Don Cesar, the SunTan Art Center has been St. Pete Beach’s place for art for more than 50 years.

A lot’s changed since the founding of the nonprofit in 1963, but the one thing that hasn’t is the art classes, workshops and education in the two story white building at 3300 Gulf Blvd. on St. Pete Beach.

“Driven almost completely through volunteer support, Suntan offers support and assistance to the beginning artist as well as the professional,” Suntan’s website says.

On Tuesdays, the Suntan studio has open studio time for members to work on their projects in a collaborative environment.

There’s daily painting classes taught by artists such as Gulfport-based painter Jack Providenti, jewelry-making workshops, yoga, and a bevy of other of hands-on classes.

Suntan started as the Starving Artist Yard Sale, an art market that brought the community to the artists. Today, that same art sale has become the Suntan Art Mart, a weekend occurrence year round on Pass-a-Grille.

However, it’s not just art at the center; the building gets used for other community events and activities.

Toastmaster classes are a staple at the center. Less regularly, paranormal teams operate out of the aging building.

Last September, The St. Pete Spirits of St. Petersburg – a ghost hunting team – searched the premises for paranormal activity. They hold the annual “World’s Largest Ghost Hun”t at Suntan, and, yes, have reported ghostly activity inside the building.

The main goal, though, is art for everyone.

See the class lineup at suntanart.org