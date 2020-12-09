Art from the Inside

Glass artist Diane Bragg explains how she makes her fused art Saturday, December 5 at the annual ArtJones Studio Tour. This year’s event pivoted from the traditional home studio tour. Some artists, like Bragg, allowed up to four people in their home studios at a time, while others set up outside one of the seven locations along the tour.

