Art in the Yard Goes Big

Gulfport’s first Art in the Yard featured more than 80 artists displaying their work in a yard sale-style event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.

By noon, Margo Dalgetty, the artist who originally pushed for the event, hadn’t even had a chance to grab a cup of coffee – the yard shoppers just continued coming.

“We had double the amount of participating artists,” Dalgetty said. “It really scratched an itch with people here in Gulfport.”

The entirety of the artistic hamlet was filled with creators selling everything from dog-tooth necklaces to painted bicycles.

“The biggest problem is that it’s only happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Wendy Rosen, who is on Art in the Yard’s marketing team, told the Gabber on Saturday. “Everyone is having a great time – I just want to see it happen for longer.”

According to Dalgetty, a team of art advocates will discuss the possibility of making the event a series, but details are still up in the air.