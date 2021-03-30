Art in the Yard Goes Big

by

A woman in a hat and black top stands outside next to a display of art.
“I’m not your typical Gulfport artist,” Cindy Heidel said at her set-up outside The Boulevard Shoppe. “I don’t do sunsets and seagulls.” Photo by Abby Baker.

Gulfport’s first Art in the Yard featured more than 80 artists displaying their work in a yard sale-style event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. 

By noon, Margo Dalgetty, the artist who originally pushed for the event, hadn’t even had a chance to grab a cup of coffee – the yard shoppers just continued coming. 

“We had double the amount of participating artists,” Dalgetty said. “It really scratched an itch with people here in Gulfport.”

The entirety of the artistic hamlet was filled with creators selling everything from dog-tooth necklaces to painted bicycles. 

“The biggest problem is that it’s only happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Wendy Rosen, who is on Art in the Yard’s marketing team, told the Gabber on Saturday. “Everyone is having a great time – I just want to see it happen for longer.”

According to Dalgetty, a team of art advocates will discuss the possibility of making the event a series, but details are still up in the air. 

A chair painted with the likeness of Frida Khalo.
Cindy Heidel pays homage to artist Frida Kahlo with a seat created specifically for her. Photo by Abby Baker.
An outside display of art and photographs.
Spotted outside The Boulevard Shoppe, created by Cindy Heidel. Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman in a hat stands outside next to a display of art.
Art in the Yard “instigator” Margo Dalgetty opened her home and studio space for the event. The studio’s front lawn, located at  3113 57th St. South, was decorated with artist tents. Photo by Abby Baker.
An outside display of art and photographs.
Vaiana Cane took up photography in the long mid COVID-19 months. Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman in a red top stands outside next to a display of art.
“This is my first art event ever,” Vaiana Cane said. “I think this entire event is a wonderful opportunity for people to get their art out there and not have to go through a gallery.” Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman stands outside next to a display of art.
“I came to Gulfport in 1991 when I was broke and waitressing,” artist Joanna Pheil said. “I started as a potter making signs and it just took off.” Photo by Abby Baker.
A display of ceramic garden tags
Garden signs by Joanna Pheil. Photo by Abby Baker.
A display of textile art and blankets
These quilts wouldn’t normally be spotted outside a cozy living room. Work by Alice Pickett Lewis. Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman in a hat and pink dress holds up a green polka-dot dress outside
Olga Kruse upcycles thrifted finds and turns them into Gulfportian tie dyed pieces. Photo by Abby Baker.

 

 

