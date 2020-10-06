Art Walk Brings Color Back to the City

A woman with a mask looks at the camera while painting on an easel outdoors.
“It’s a Renaissance Woman kind of thing,” says artist Carina Krehl as she poses for a portrait. Krehl’s work includes illustrative book writing, traditional painting and drawing, ceramics, virtual reality art, digital and logo design, as well as performance. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

For the past seven months, Gulfport’s main drag has stood largely empty and quiet. On Friday, October 2 the street came alive again with music and color as the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s First Friday Artwalk made its official comeback. 

“I’m thrilled to say the re-imagined First Friday Art Walk was a resounding success,” said Brenda McMahon, GMC Art Committee member and local artist and gallery owner. “Everyone was thrilled with the debut and the direction of Gulfport’s new First Friday Art Walk.”

The next Art Walk is Friday, November 6. Stay tuned for next month’s theme and artist lineup, or go to visitgulfportflorida.com for more. 

A woman in a fedora hat plays the trumpet while sitting on a stool wearing jeans and no shoes.
Musician Lindy Romez, played hip-swaying, foot-tapping tunes in front of Brenda McMahon’s Gallery during October’s First Friday Art Walk. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A white dog rides in a red toy car wearing a gold crown.
Ceilidh (pronounced Kay-Lee) is Gary Graham’s newest Scottish Terrier companion. Ceilidh, Gaelic for a Scottish party, is 19-weeks old and made for petting. Expect to see Ceilidh around during Gulfport events just like her predecessor, Thistle. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A woman in a yellow dress works at a loom outdoors weaving colorful fabric.
Elizabeth Neily, former partner of Fab Fiber, dyes, spins and weaves her own fibers. Here she weaves her next wearable art piece. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A small dog looking up at the camera with a sign on it's back that reads "Biden Harris"
Who said politics couldn’t be adorable? Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Three performers dressed in traditional Russian costumes sing and play outside of a house at night.
Although not an official participant of First Friday Art Walk, the Russian American Club of St. Petersburg, a non-profit cultural and social organization, joined in the festivities on October 2. The organization hosted a Russian Folk Music performance at 2920 Beach Blvd. Performers wore traditional garb and played a plethora of instruments. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 

by Laura Mulrooney

