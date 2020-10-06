Art Walk Brings Color Back to the City

For the past seven months, Gulfport’s main drag has stood largely empty and quiet. On Friday, October 2 the street came alive again with music and color as the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s First Friday Artwalk made its official comeback.

“I’m thrilled to say the re-imagined First Friday Art Walk was a resounding success,” said Brenda McMahon, GMC Art Committee member and local artist and gallery owner. “Everyone was thrilled with the debut and the direction of Gulfport’s new First Friday Art Walk.”

The next Art Walk is Friday, November 6. Stay tuned for next month’s theme and artist lineup, or go to visitgulfportflorida.com for more.