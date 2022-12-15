Enter the first gallery in the Museum of Fine Arts’ splendid exhibition, True Nature: Rodin and the Nature of Impressionism, and you quickly understand the case being made by the title. In the center stands a small bronze, John the Baptist Preaching, by Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), the sculptor often regarded as the epitome of the tormented lone-wolf artist. Yet the sculpture is surrounded by works (and wall cards) that show that, rather than relying strictly on his own inspiration, he drew from the swirl of influences of his time.

Two details in the gallery bring that connection into relief: the creases Rodin has forged into John’s forehead and the water lily blossoms in Monet’s Nympheas, hung on the gallery wall to the right. While you’re commonly told to stand back from Impressionist paintings to get their full effect, get close to this one to see the brushstrokes emanating from the blossoms. Like Rodin’s John the Baptist, fervent in thought, Monet’s flowers seem almost to vibrate with life — works by two artists who, like many others in the late 19th century, were committed to capturing the pulse of the natural world.

“I obey nature,” said Rodin. “I never presume to command her.”

True Nature, drawn from the permanent collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is “St.Petersburg’s first major exhibition devoted to Rodin and the Impressionists,” says Stanton Thomas, the MFA’s Senior Curator of Collections and Exhibitions. As such it’s not only a chance to survey the career of Rodin but to enjoy a roundup of Impressionism’s star players, not just Monet but Renoir, Cezanne, Degas, and others. I particularly loved the picturesque cragginess of Monet’s “The Beach at Honfleur” and the expressiveness of the family on the bridge in Bonnard’s “Le Pont du Carrousel à Paris.”

But wow — those Rodins! They pack such an emotional wallop that it’s sometimes hard for the paintings to compete. Take the haunted face and defiant stance of “Jean D’Aire,” one of six figures Rodin created to commemorate the courageous Burghers of Calais, who offered to sacrifice themselves in order to halt a siege. By contrast, Renoir’s “Jean as a Huntsman” — a portrait hanging nearby of a boy in a blue suit — is all pastel gentility, and kind of a yawn.

It’s apparent how Rodin got (and fostered) his tortured-genius rep. The anguish, the straining musculature, the sheer size and power of his sculptures seem like they could only have come from an artist of mythic proportions (though he was reportedly only 5’3″). You can decide; a nice fillip to this must-see exhibition is a room with stills and rare film footage (including shots by Edward Steichen) of the man himself.

The juxtapositions in the Rodin/Impressionist show are the purview of the curator and the installers. The juxtapositions in Borrow and Steal: Appropriation from the Collection are contained within the artworks themselves — examples of the 20th/21st-century practice of appropriating (that is to say, borrowing and stealing) iconic works of the past and giving them a new context.

The acts of artistic thievery in the show have been smartly assembled from the MFA’s own holdings by Curator of Contemporary Art Katherine Pill. Some are blasts of outraged snark, like the notorious poster by the Guerrilla Girls collective used to protest the paucity of women artists in the collection of NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Other artists reconfigure pop iconography, as in Deborah Kass’s “Gold Barbra,” inspired by Andy Warhol’s “Gold Marilyn” but replacing Monroe with Streisand, a less victimized heroine. In “American Neighbors,” Roger Shimomura — who at the age of 2 was sent with his family to a Japanese internment camp in Idaho — juxtaposes Warhol’s portrait of Liz Taylor with an image of a geisha: two feminine stereotypes in uneasy coexistence. Christian Marclay is a master at splicing together clips from movies and TV to show multiple variations of common cinematic devices, like the ticking clock or the fraught phone call. You could watch his “Telephones” just to see how many actors and movies you recognize, but it may also make you nostalgic for the satisfaction of slamming down a receiver.

The image that will stay with me the longest from this show is perhaps the simplest. Using vintage photographs from the Civil War era, American artist Whitfield Lovell creates portraits of anonymous Black subjects. The expression on the face of the young Black woman in “Sparrow” is, like the faces immortalized by Rodin, unforgettable.

True Nature: Rodin and the Nature of Impressionism Through Mar. 26, 2023. Borrow and Steal: Appropriation from the Collection Through Feb. 5, 2023. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Tues., Wed., Fri., & Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m.; and Thurs., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $17-$22; members and SNAP EBT cardholders, free. Check out a free ticket at any participating Pinellas library. mfastpete.org, 727-896-2667.