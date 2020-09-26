Artist at Work

Fine art painter Anna Ayres was hard at work last week on her nature-based column murals outside Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport. The mural’s theme is nature and where art inspiration comes from. Anna’s paintings of the natural world are also on display inside the gallery.

“The mural represents what inspires the artist,” says Ayres. “The figure represents the artist as focal point.”

Gulfport muralists have been hard at work lately. In the Village Courtyard, artist Kiersty Long is also finishing a tribute to the legendary John Prine, who died earlier this year from COVID-19 complications. The Gabber will have more on that in the weeks to come.