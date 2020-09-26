Artist at Work

A woman on a step ladder paints a mural on a column outside of an art gallery.
Anna Ayres at work. Photo by Lynn Taylor.

Fine art painter Anna Ayres was hard at work last week on her nature-based column murals outside Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport. The mural’s theme is nature and where art inspiration comes from. Anna’s paintings of the natural world are also on display inside the gallery.

“The mural represents what inspires the artist,” says Ayres. “The figure represents the artist as focal point.”

Gulfport muralists have been hard at work lately. In the Village Courtyard, artist Kiersty Long is also finishing a tribute to the legendary John Prine, who died earlier this year from COVID-19 complications. The Gabber will have more on that in the weeks to come. 

Anna Ayres’ work is also on display inside the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport. Photo by Lynn Taylor.

by Lynn Taylor

