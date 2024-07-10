Artists Needed for the President Barack Obama Main Library

Calling all St. Pete artists! The new President Barack Obama Main Library needs an artist’s touch. The City of St. Petersburg opened a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for artists.

Renovations to the President Barack Obama Main Library are in the works, and will be completed in the spring of 2025.

“Public art is essential to the unique fabric of St. Pete. Not only does it beautify our surroundings, it but also reflects our diverse culture, sparks dialogue, and inspires the community,” said Celeste Davis, Director of Arts, Culture & Tourism. “The President Barack Obama Main Library project offers a unique opportunity to celebrate our shared history and envision our collective future through the power of art.”

Artists for the President Barack Obama Main Library

Interested artists have until July 27 at 5 p.m. to apply. Artists must submit their qualifications for the project.

The project committee will review applications and will notify selected artists in the fall of 2024. Selected artists will present their work to the Project Committee. Afterwards, they will install their artwork by the spring of 2025.

Arts All Around!

According to the City’s press release, artists must be able to “design, build, and install artwork that would reflect the history of St. Pete, and advances made by minority residents.”

Artists must create a concept encompassing the importance of education. The piece should also honor the legacy of former President Barack Obama.

Read more information at stpete.org/artistopportunities.

