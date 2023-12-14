Artists of Elements Opens New Art Gallery

After Gulfport Furniture moved out of its 22nd Avenue location, the building stayed vacant for most of this year. Now, Artists of Elements opens its art gallery in that same building with a ribbon cutting Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

The grand opening occurs Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. with drinks, appetizers, and live music from Katie Talbert.

Artisan Ellen Newbauer and CPA Kathy Cregan founded Artists of Elements in July 2020.

“The collaborative space will provide opportunities for conversation, engaging the community through classes, a music on the lawn series, community networking events, a gallery space for a featured monthly artist, and much more,” Artists of Elements’ website states.

Gallery Manager Jana Steinhour and Newbauer signed more than 40 artists with various specialties in different backgrounds.

The gallery showcases books, cards, glasswork, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, photography, pottery, and woodworks.

“I hope to engage and dialogue with people. The elements of art are basic, and we all learn them in school as children: Line, shape, form, color,” Newbauer said “As an artist and artisans, we mix the principals of form, design, space and ultimately create a moving point to communicate thoughts using a common language.”

Artists of Elements, 4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Weds.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-420-7438, artistsofelements.com.

