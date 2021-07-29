Arts Strategy Brings Funds to St. Pete Art Scene 

A launch event Wednesday, July 28 announced a five-year Comprehensive Arts Strategy (CAS) by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Downtown Partnership, and City of St. Petersburg aiming to bring the city recognition as the preeminent City of Arts in the Southeastern United States.

The program already has $100,000 in initial pledge funding, the city announced at the launch at the Museum of Fine Arts in downtown St. Petersburg.

“We are a city of world-class museums, outstanding performing artists and performing art venues, galleries, districts, visual artists, art related organizations and art related educational opportunities,” said Terry Marks, CEO of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.“This is a city of art that is evolving; it requires us to be a city of one collective, unified voice.”

With public and private funds, plans and local perspectives attached, the CAS hopes to bring the already art-heavy St. Petersburg more artistic landmarks and culture.

The strategy includes a four-point structure: enhanced collaboration, purposeful communication, dedicated leadership and funding and benchmarked progress.

See the full Comprehensive Arts Strategy here.

