Ask Toffer: Fighting Weeds in Florida

This month is an anniversary of sorts for yours truly. In June of 1983 I incorporated my first business

involving the installation of plants, trees and turf grass in the yards of complete strangers. Although I fought the idea, I eventually accepted that the presence (and supposed eradication) of the unwanted plants referred to as “weeds” was the most important factor in the success of a newly installed

landscape.

Water requirements of new plantings can follow a formula. Successfully managing weeds however, is much more nuanced. The bottom line is that one has to manage them. If they are allowed to grow they will overtake your landscape investment. Which can affect your marriage. Your HOA will cite you. Your neighbors will shun you. The groomer who cuts the fur on your silky wire-haired dachshund will take a significant portion of your discretionary income.

Here’s what I do (and recommend):

Spray something on the new weeds every week from May until about October. From November to April do it every other week. You might use the dreaded chemical we’ve heard so much about — or you can order and spray ‘organic’ blends of herbal concoctions. Vinegar? Sure, but not the stuff you marinate food with. Go find something with an acetic acid concentration of 48% or higher (food quality is only 5%) and follow the instructions. This works by burning the hell out of anything it comes into contact with, including your skin and lungs. Wear a mask and gloves (consider yourself warned.) An upside of this

is that your yard will smell like a salad. Pull the big weeds that you missed spraying. If it has a flower or seeds, get it out of there ASAP.

In countries that have banned the use of glyphosate (aka Roundup®), small hand-held flamethrowers are the preferred weedkiller amongst municipal and home landscaper/gardeners. These are highly effective but must be used judiciously. In periods of dryness or drought, go back to the vinegar. And I must say, that as a non-morning person, a cup of coffee whilst killing the weeds with a flamethrower can really wake me right up.

Here’s what I don’t do (or recommend):

Diesel fuel. Gasoline. “Straight” mix of a chemical. These solutions are beyond bad. Just don’t. Weed Fabric/Barrier. I’m going to go deeper into this in a future article but, for brevity’s sake, let’s just say that they don’t work. Use cardboard instead. I’ll tell you how, and why, soon.

OK, gotta run now. The sandspurs are calling and I must go.