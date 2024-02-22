Ask Toffer: Gulfport Edible Plant Guide

“Do you use edibles?” asked the citizen who stopped to watch me trim a small tree.

This has become a frequently asked question amongst the last of the Boomers nearing retirement age because, well, every part of our body hurts and the newly retired want to recapture their youth.

“No,” I said. “They never agreed with me.”

“So who planted that?” they asked, pointing at the potted lemon tree on Beach Boulevard.

It took a second (maybe two) to reassess. “Oh, yes!” I backpedaled. “I have edibles everywhere.”

Gulfport Edible Plant Guide

Truth. The curious citizen was standing next to a small clump of Dwarf Pomegranate. Across the street was one of the three European olive trees on Beach Boulevard that made a handful of olives last year. Underneath the olive tree are some pineapple that someone picked and hopefully enjoyed. Coconut palms are planted at the entry of the commercial downtown sector. The grape vines that are innocently planted across the street from said coconut gave enough grapes last season to fill a 5-gallon bucket.

After the First Flood of the Year that accompanied Hurricane Twenty Twenty Three, I planted an edible fig tree on the west (volleyball) side of the Casino entrance. I wanted people to have something to wear if their edibles caused them to feel “underdressed” before they entered the next Gecko Ball. Would the fig tree survive the next flood?

Surprise surprise. The Second Flood of the Year occurred a couple of months later and, although her leaves fell off, her fruit (yes, figs) hung on Mama tree until they ripened. Saltiest fig I ever ate, but definitely the real deal. The tree itself is green to the tip of every limb and I expect new leaves to come during new leaf season.

Tree of the Month

Which brings me to some information about the Gulfport Giveaway Tree of the Month, the Yaupon Holly (Ilex vomitoria), another edible to add to your list.

First, although those shiny little bright red honest-to-God holly berries are fought over by songbirds and skunks alike, the Yaupon berries are toxic to humans. And not in a fun way. Do not eat the holly berries.

It’s about the leaves. The tiny leaves of this tree have “the highest caffeine content of any plant native to North America” according to extensive documentation from the University of Florida’s Institute for Food and Agricultural Science (UF/IFAS).

The flavor varies according to the way its leaves are prepared and steeped. However, it seems to fall somewhere between its cousin Yerba Mate (Ilex paraguariensis) and a lightly brewed black tea. Indigenous people of the United State used black tea regularly and ceremonially. Indeed, its common name, Yaupon, is derived from the Catawba of North Carolina.

Gecko Grub

A “weeping” variant of the Yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria ‘Pendula’) has long been my most favorite small tree since long before I learned that it could keep me awake and alert. I’m not the first to say that it looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss book.

There is a plethora of interesting information online about preparing the leaves of this plant to make tea. Go forth and read.

And while you’re grazing, don’t forget to pay a visit to the Gulfport Food Forest in beautiful Clymer Park. This lovingly curated treasure of urban agriculture, the brainchild of Crea Egan, yields daily opportunities for snacking.

Bon appetit!

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA ASLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.