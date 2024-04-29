Ask Toffer: How to Build a Canopy

How to build a tree canopy in Florida — with a “wow” factor.

You know you need to plant a tree. It’s hot and getting hotter, so why not cool things down in your own rectangle of paradise?

So you’re not into the whole live oak thing? You say “they’re boring, messy, and why bother planting them if we’re all going to be underwater in 60 years? And our grandchildren will be visiting your (future) stilt house in a dinghy?”

Sure, you want to cool things down, but you’d like it to happen as quickly as possible. Also, because you’re genetically predisposed to hopelessness in the best of times, you’d like some colorful flowers on your tree to cheer you up.

You asked for it. Here’s a rainbow approach to my favorite tropical and subtropical trees, ones I’ve used and been able to bear witness to their ability to survive in these parts of Florida. Keep in mind that they’ll freeze back and worse in a frost, but you’ll see centenarian examples of all of the below named trees throughout South Pinellas.

How to Build a Tree Canopy in Florida: The Rainbow Approach

Red

I love the quite weird kapok tree. It’s Tim-Burton-meets-Dr.-Seuss in its overall structure and thorny trunk, with gigantic deep red waxy blooms. For a smaller pink variant, look up the floss silk tree, suitable for small yards.

Orange

There is nothing to compete with a royal poinciana Tree when it comes into bloom. Large deep orange blooms seemed to elicit wonder and joy from people that you would swear had no pulse. This is a tree that grows so fast that it can go from a veritable twig to a complete front yard canopy within five-seven years. To the untrained eye, royal poinciana, yellow poinciana, and jacaranda are often mistaken for each other when not in bloom. Buy from a reputable source.

Yellow

There are a multitude of yellow flowering trees to choose from, but none rival the size and show of a yellow poinciana (Peltophorum pterocarpum). Their canopy can cover a normal residential sized lot.

Green

Go on, plant the live oak. You and your kiddos will be in halos before it becomes annoying. If your property is in Future Stiltsville, plant a green buttonwood tree — because your descendants will need something to tie the dinghy to.

Blue

Puh-leez. There ain’t no blue. But, if you’re willing to suspend disbelief, check out the eerily deep purple tibouchina tree. More like a really large shrub, but so purple it makes your eyes hurt.

Purple

My favorite is the Purple Trumpet tree (Handroanthus impetiginosus). Formerly classed as a tabebuia, this is a shade tree with no known rival amongst show-stopper tree blooms. Often confused with the pink trumpet tree (Tabebuia heterophylla), a less cold-tolerant yet more salt-tolerant cousin of the purple. The magnificent jacaranda tree, a Florida favorite of the last century, is another stalwart of the aubergine fankidz.

