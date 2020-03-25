At Pandemic’s Beginning, Citywide Sale Continued

In the midst of a flurry of local event cancelations related to the COVID-19 pandemic that began being announced on the City of Gulfport’s website on Thursday, March 12, participation in the citywide yard sale was strategically left up to individual residents.

The yard sale was held on Saturday, March 14 in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the current coronavirus an official pandemic on March 11.

In the city’s official brochure, over 100 residences were listed as participants and the Gabber visited several in the early morning hours.