Gulfport police arrested a St. Petersburg man early on Mar. 4 for attempted rape on Gulfport Beach. At 3:25 a.m., Gulfport Police officers responded to multiple calls about a woman screaming for help. According to a GPD release, witnesses saw Christopher Williams, 24, lying on the victim, with his pants pulled down. When witnesses confronted the alleged attacker, he ran away. Later, a Gulfport K9 officer found him a few blocks away.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was sitting at a pavilion on the beach while her friend fished at the Casino’s dock. According to her, Williams approached her and began talking to her. She said she felt uncomfortable and stood up to walk away. When she did, she said he followed her, grabbed her arm, and told her he was going to have sex with her. He pushed her to the ground near the beach volleyball courts, and attempted to cover her mouth with his hand, but she was able to scream for help.

Read the release from the Gulfport Police Department.

Williams told officers he had left the Sazerac Lounge, and went to Gulfport beach “to clear his head.”

Paramedics evaluated the victim for minor injuries. Gulfport Detective Hanh Pham will continue to work with her to make sure she receives not only treatment, but victim services.

Williams faces charges of attempted sexual battery, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Williams could face a maximum sentence of five years. Prior to this arrest, Williams only had traffic violations in Pinellas County.

How long the victim will deal with after-effects of the alleged attempted rape remain unclear.

Detective Pham also asks that if anyone has information about this case — or any similar incidents involving Williams — that they call him at 727-893-1654.

Attempted Rape on Gulfport Beach: How We Cover Crime

The Gabber Newspaper recognizes that everyone remains innocent until proven guilty. With that in mind, if Williams does not get convicted, we will report on the case with the same level of resources used to report on his arrest.

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. And, in October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.