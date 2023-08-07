Gulfport Coast Guard Auxiliary Appreciation & “Art Out” Awards

The Aug. 1 meeting of the Gulfport City Council began with a unique invocation by City Councilwoman Christine Brown, Ward II. It was a quotation from Anne Frank, written on August 1, 1944, the last day before Frank was imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp.

The quotation: “The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside. Somewhere they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that it is as it should be…”

After roll call, only Vice Mayor Paul Ray was not present.

To open the meeting, Joe Guenther and Justin Shea made a presentation in support of the Michael J. Yakes Foundation. Donations through this Back-to-School Supply Drive will be made on August 14 at Gulfport Elementary by Mayor Emeritus Michael J. Yakes. Guenther added thanks to the Gulfport community for donating to this drive for school children in need.

USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 716

Next, Vice Commander Howard Bush of the U.S, Coast Guard Auxiliary began his presentation.

“Good evening, Mayor and Council members, I want to thank you and the residents of Gulfport on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Coast Guard, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary for your continued support of Flotilla 716 here in Gulfport,” Bush said.

Commander Bush then talked about how Flotilla 716 has served in Boca Ciega Bay for more than 60 years. While promoting boating safety and offering free vessel inspections, Flotilla 716 “is saving lives side-by-side with the U.S. Coast Guard,” he said.

Power Boating and Sailing Courses for All

Bush also talked about free one-hour evening seminars on boating open to everyone. These seminars cover power boating skills, sailing skills, basic navigation, chart reading, and other boating necessities. Also, recreational boating safety classes are on the second Saturday of every month.

“This is a $40 per person course and the course is Florida certified,” explained Bush.

Presentation of Certificate to City of Gulfport

“I would like to present this certificate of appreciation to the City of Gulfport for its continued support of all our activities and efforts to make boating safer for everyone,” said Commander Bush. The Council thanked Commander Bush and the Auxiliary for their recognition.

Next, Susan Gore, Town Shores resident, thanked the City Council and City of Gulfport for their extraordinary support in all the Pride activities that the LGBTQ+ Resource Center carried out throughout the month of June.

Susan appeared on a scooter and said she was recuperating from foot surgery

“I guess I can’t say I am running for Gecko Queen, can I?” she said, then showed a picture of herself. “I’m going for the scooter vote.”

Art Out Exhibition

Susan Gore also reiterated that the LGBTQ+ Resource Center is “eager to collaborate in all the activities the City is engaged in. We know that you are considering an art center.”

She added that the LGBTQ+ Resource Center had the largest art exhibit in the area throughout the month of June called Art Out. This exhibit represents both local and “beyond local” artists of all sexual, racial and international persuasions.

She then introduced one of the winners of Art Out, Steve Sanderson, who showed in Art Out as one of 50 exhibitors, including some from different countries. He thanked the City for allowing him to participate.

Trophy Cases & Political Campaigns

Tommie Bixler from Town Shores stepped up with his suggestion that the City offer some sort of display case to show off its various plaques and awards received. He noted the timeliness of his idea.

“I’m glad Howard (Commander Bush) came here and gave you the certificate,” Bixler said, adding, “maybe a good place for the trophy case is in the front entryway of City Hall.”

New resident John Liccione introduced himself and announced his intent to run for the 13th District of the U.S. Congress. He will run against current Representative Anna Paulina Luna. Liccione invited the city council and the mayor to meet the candidate for cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Catherine A. Hickman Theater. The public is also invited to the cocktail hour, followed by a free concert and Campaign launch rally at Catherine A. Hickman Theater.

Mayor Sam Henderson thanked Mr. Liccione for introducing himself to the city council.

All in Favor?

At the Aug. 1 Gulfport City Council meeting, all pending resolutions and ordinances received a 4-0 affirmative vote.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.