For the week of August 11-17, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

August 11-17 Gulfport Real Estate

5952 Seabird Dr. S. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This 1981 home has four bedrooms, three baths, and 2,676 square feet. It listed for $1,800,000 and sold for $1,750,000.

5402 20th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1951 home has one bedroom, one bath, and 784 square feet. It listed for $439,900 and sold for $375,000.

Under $400,000

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #1010 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $320,000.

5109 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1981, has 960 square feet. It listed for $350,000 but sold for $338,000.

5509 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 672 square feet. It listed for $280,000 but sold for $265,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

