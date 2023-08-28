For the week of August 18-24, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

August 18-24 Gulfport Real Estate

6130 Kipps Colony Dr. W. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This 1997 home has four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and 5,313 square feet. It listed for $3,990,000 and sold for $3,550,000.

5900 Shore Blvd. S., #212 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2,210 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $515,000.

Under $400,000

1801 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1946, has 888 square feet. It listed and sold for $360,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #212 (Stetson)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 715 square feet. It listed and sold for $234,900.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.