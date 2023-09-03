For the week of August 25-31, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

August 25-30 Gulfport Real Estate

5009 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1961 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 935 square feet. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $315,000.

5217 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,087 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $282,550.

5295 6th Terrace S., #113 (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1973, has 672 square feet. It listed for $175,000 and sold for $152,500.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

