For the week of August 4-10, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

August 4-10 Gulfport Real Estate

6022 Kipps Colony Dr. E. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This 2002 home has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and 2,920 square feet. It listed for $1,400,000 and sold for $1,380,000.

2611 59th St. S. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1992, has 3,614 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $1,055,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #307 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $540,000 and sold for $532,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #405 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $539,000 and sold for $515,000.

1307 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2023, has 1,420 square feet. It listed and sold for $525,000.

6343 13th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1962 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,688 square feet. It listed for $465,000 and sold for $445,000.

Under $400,000

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #115 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $359,000 and sold for $362,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #316 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 914 square feet. It listed for $310,000 but sold for $300,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week's real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.