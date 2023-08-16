August 8 Treasure Island City Council: Treasuring the Beaches

August 8 Treasure Island City Council

The roll call for the city commission meeting on Aug. 8 included Commissioners Deb Toth, John Doctor, Beth Wetzel and Mayor Tyler Payne. The council excused Vice Mayor Saleene Partridge from the proceedings.

30 Years’ Service to the City

First on the agenda was a Recognition Award for Jason Howard, a firefighter/paramedic who has served the City of Treasure Island for the past 30 years.

Fire Chief Trip Barrs introduced Howard as “no stranger to public service since he is the son of a retired police officer.”

Howard started as a service worker in the public works department in 1993. In 1999, he became a firefighter/EMT and received his paramedic certification in 2004. Since then, he is now certified in boat operations and has become a fire safety inspector, fire safety instructor, and fire safety officer.

“It’s not a very common story to hear of someone coming from public works and moving into public safety, so that’s a really neat story,” said Payne. “Congratulations on your very long tenured service to the city.”

Treasure Islettes — Community Assistance for 68 Years

Next up, President of the Treasure Islettes Diana Krabel wanted to recognize three fellow Islettes as tireless workers and “very helpful to the organization.”

The Islettes is a group of residents and T.I./Mad Beach Chamber members who offer civic, social, and community assistance. This group has been in existence for the past 68 years.

The Treasure Islettes donate time, energy, and funds to various community efforts and even helped build the Treasure Island Community Center.

The commission approved various projects and presentations. This included a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant, a 2022 comprehensive annual financial report, and a people’s gas franchise agreement.

No Smoking or Vaping on Public Beaches and Parks

Next came the first reading of Ordinance 2023-10, a smoking and vaping ban on public beaches and in parks. The city attorney read the ordinance. Barrs explained that “the intent of this is to limit litter.” Clearwater and St. Petersburg adopted this same ordinance. It has the same intent as the one adopted by Pinellas County.

The City decided to allow people to smoke in the parking lots at the beaches or parks, Barrs further explained. They must dispose the cigarettes or vaping cartridges in designated containers.

Thanking the Butt Patrol

“I would like to thank Cory Evans and Lou Evans for all their hard work as the ‘Butt Patrol’,” Doctor said.

This husband and wife team help with beach clean-up on a regular basis. According to research and Payne’s own accounting, cigarette butts represent the largest percentage of litter on the beaches.

“The Florida League of Cities (FLC) advocated for this,” [Ordinance 2023-10] said Payne. “There were public hearings in Tallahassee and everyone involved agreed that this ordinance will have a tremendous impact.”

Trepidation Over Backlash or Butt-lash?

When Payne asked for public comment, resident Patty Knap stood at the podium and expressed her positivity.

“I am thrilled about cigarettes going off the beach,” she said.

She went on to caution about the opposition to this proposed ordinance.

Knap said that folks who illegally brought their off-leash dogs to the beach at night were “turning residents into policemen.”

She said she sees these folks and others on the beaches who are defiant about government “infringing on their freedoms. This could potentially be a problem,” she said.

“I am still concerned,” said Knap.

The commission voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance. There will be a second and final reading of Ordinance 2023-10 at the next meeting of the commission.