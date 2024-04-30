Authentic Bavarian at Mama G’s German Bakery

There’s no shortage of delicious bakeries in the St. Pete area. Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse is a gem. If you have a sweet tooth or straight up enjoy all the carbs, this place is a must-visit. With five generations of Bavarians in the business, they definitely know their baked goods. The OG location is in Sarasota, but Mama G’s expanded to the Sunshine City in 2018 with a location in Kenneth City. However, the newest spot is now open on Central Avenue in west St. Pete and if you haven’t been yet, you have no idea what you’re missing.

Pastries at Mama G’s German Bakery

This quaint bakery offers a rotating selection of goodies ranging from danishes and strudels, to soft pretzels and sourdough bread. Feast your eyes on sugar-dusted waffles, gigantic cinnamon rolls, and croissants. The danishes at Mama G’s are to die for. We sampled an apple danish ($3.85) and it was superb. It had chunks of fresh, sweetened apple throughout with a light, confectioner’s sugar glaze on top. The almond croissant ($3.85) was cloud-like fluffy with slivers of sugared almonds on top. On the day I visited, the Danish flavors included apple, cheese, cherry, blueberry, and plum. My cheese-and-plum danish hit the spot with its flaky crust, tart slices of fresh plum, and rich cream cheese center. Even though I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, the pastries at Mama G’s are spectacular.

For those who eat gluten free, there is a small selection of items available each day. I ordered a raspberry almond bar ($3) and it was a buttery bite bursting with fresh raspberries — and so good I didn’t miss the gluten. If you prefer something more authentic, try an almond horn ($2.85). Loaded with almond extract, the horns are the perfect vessel for dunking in a hot Mama G’s latte ($3.95). They’re chewy and crunchy at the same time, but the flavor will knock your socks off. And it’s also gluten free!

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Mama G’s German Bakery’s Cake and Lunch

Mama G’s is known for their Bienenstich, aka Bee Sting cake ($4.45). I was so determined to try this legendary dessert that I trekked back to the bakery a second time since they have this specialty on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s a sweet, yeasty dough filled with vanilla custard and is topped with honey and almonds. Absolutely decadent.

Any given day, you’ll find a fabulous selection of homemade breads. All of the breads are made in-house and without preservatives, sugar, oil, or milk. But if you really want the full Bavarian experience, be sure to order off of the lunch menu. It’s available from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. You’ll find items like Jägerschnitzel, bratwurst, schweinshaxe (roasted pork shank), and potato pancakes on the menu. There’s nothing like käsespätzle (hand-made egg noodles) and schweinbraten (roast hearty stew with cabbage and spätzle) to make you feel like you’re part of the family.

Item availability varies by day, so be sure to check out Mama G’s social media pages for the latest menu offerings.

Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse, 7219 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m., closed Sunday. 727-202-8428, mamagsbakery.com.

