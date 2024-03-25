Authentic Mexican at Los Homies Taqueria

Authentic Mexican food is difficult to find in Pinellas. It’s not impossible, but it takes some leg work. Luckily, Los Homies Taqueria on 49th Street North in Pinellas Park has you covered. This unassuming establishment started out as a food truck with a cult-like following and has since grown into a brick-and-mortar restaurant right up the street. If you’re looking for legit molojete and tortas, this is the place. The menu is inspired by the culinary flavors of Mexico’s Victoria City. Like many of our local eats, Los Homies is part of an unassuming strip mall off 49th Street and Park Boulevard. But if you drive past it, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Why You Need to Visit

The Mexican fare at this place is off the charts. We’re talking smashed refried beans, homemade enchilada sauce and scratch-made guacamole in the largest portion I’ve seen. If you’re a die-hard Mexican food fan, you need to visit Los Homies now. The menu is listed in Spanish as well as English (what’s come to be a sign of authentic Mexican in the area) and the food is all made to order. Aside from the complimentary chips and house salsa (which is so smoky good, I couldn’t get enough of it), I also ordered the guacamole ($5.99). It came out in a giant soufflé cup, brimming with fresh cilantro, and was more than a party of four could consume.

In the spirit of all things Mexican, I ordered the chiles rellenos with ground beef and red sauce ($14.99). This dish was to die for. Smothered in house-made red sauce and packed to the stem with ground beef, the chiles rellenos is a must have when you visit. In addition, I also ordered the Las 3 Comadres platter ($10.99) which included one sole (a Mexican-style sandwich), one flauta Victoria (rolled tortilla filled with shredded meat and cabbage), along with one gordita stuffed with slow-cooked, pepper-laced shredded chicken.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Other Dishes

Los Homies menu overflows with authentic Mexican fare such as fajitas, taco salads, enchiladas, and quesabirrias. Try the enchilada suizas with homemade green tomatillo sauce, the chimichangas topped with red chili sauce, or the chilaquiles overflowing with toppings. One thing is for sure: Your heaping portions will be large enough to feed a small family.

If you’re not much of a Mexican food fan, don’t worry. They have other options on their menu, including a Chicago-style hot dog, cheeseburgers, and a Torta de Milanesa with breaded meat of your choice, topped with queso fresco, mayo, LTO (lettuce, tomato, and onion), avocado, and refried beans. In addition to the classic Mexican dishes, there are also half-a-dozen seafood entrées from ceviche and seafood soup, to shrimp cocktail and fried tilapia. There’s also a special kids menu and a small selection of desserts.

Don’t miss taco Tuesday at Los Homies, when all street tacos are only $1.50.

Los Homies Taqueria, 7625 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun., 12-10 p.m. 727-498-8833, loshomiestaqueria.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.