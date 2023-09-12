Azucar Cuban Cafe Opens On Central Avenue

Azucar Cuban Cafe opened Aug. 21 and it is going strong. Located off the Treasure Island Causeway on Central Avenue, Azucar features all the best in authentic Cuban specialties.

This is a great place to stop for classic dishes like black bean soup with the perfect empanadas. Of course, they specialize in Cuban sandwiches, but they also feature a breakfast empanada for just $4.99.

Azucar makes a Meal-of-the-Day, which includes white or yellow rice, chicken or pork, and fried Yucca or plantains. Don’t forget desserts like tres leches and flan.

You can order online or stop in from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Azucar Cuban Cafe, 7224 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-202-0199, azucarkitchen.com

Business Beat

