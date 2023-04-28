Gulfport officials presented the Spirit of Gulfport Award to Brian Liggins and Phillip Bailey at the start of the Gulfport City Council’s April 18 meeting.

Mayor Sam Henderson praised the duo’s selection and thanked Vice Mayor Paul Ray for the suggestion.

“We give the Spirit of Gulfport Award to those Gulfportians who go above and beyond, out of their way to be kind and a positive part of the city that we live in,” said Henderson. “These two gentlemen exemplify that beyond all doubt. I’ve been lucky enough to have them as my neighbors and know them through my time in the restaurant industry.”

Bailey spoke on behalf of the pair, with Liggins standing by his side. Bailey began by saluting the late Fawn Bailey, who he said convinced them to move to town and then insisted that they get involved in the community. The move changed their lives for the better, he added.

“You have made our lives so rich and so full. We have found happiness and contentment and peace here in this great town,” said Bailey to the audience. “We love Gulfport so much, and it’s because all of you live here. Because all of you have made Gulfport what it is. You made it easy for us to be here and be part of this community. We love this place so much. It’s always going to be part of our hearts and souls.”

In closing his remarks, Bailey suggested that the duo would soon make a regular seasonal departure and would return later in the year.

“We’ll always be back, so be ready,” he said. “We’ll be in vacation mode the next time you see us.”

