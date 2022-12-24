Here’s Who’s Running for Gulfport City Council

When Gulfportians go to the polls on March 14, every voter in every ward of the city will decide who will represent issues in Ward II and Ward IV. The Ward II representative, Christine Brown, will face three challengers: Christopher Butler-Jones, Jonathan Micocci, and Greg Simek. Ian O’Hara will challenge incumbent Michael Fridovich for the Ward IV seat.

With the field set for the Ward II and Ward IV races, City Clerk Lesley DeMuth saw to it that their exact placement on the ballot was determined not by alphabetical order or incumbent status, but by blind luck.

Section 506 (b) of the city charter requires that the names of the candidates “appear on the ballot by their surnames arranged in the order determined by lot conducted by the city clerk, and that the council may adopt rules of procedure for the conduct of such lot,” according to a city staff report. “The city clerk is required to notify the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections of the names of the qualified candidates to be placed on the ballot by Dec. 31, 2022.”

The City Council’s rules of procedure for conducting this lot has been to perform a drawing of a paper lot, with each piece of paper an identical size. This must happen during a publicly noticed meeting.

DeMuth put separate cards containing the names of the four Ward II candidates in a cup and drew them one at a time, as stipulated by the city charter. She then did the same for the two candidates in the Ward IV race.

Jonathan Micocci tops the Ward II ballot, followed in order by Christine Brown, Christopher Butler-Jones, and Greg Simek. Brown is the incumbent and the current vice mayor.

Michael Fridovich, also an incumbent, is the first name on the Ward IV ballot, followed by Ian O’Hara.

Qualifying for the election took place a few weeks ago and ended Dec. 12. Each candidate received a letter, dated that same day, from DeMuth with notification that they had successfully qualified for the general election, which is scheduled for March 14.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has set the schedule for sending mail ballots. The deadline for mailing military/overseas ballots is Jan. 28, while the mailing schedule for domestic ballots is to begin no earlier than Feb. 2 and end no later than Feb. 9.