Bars Close Again as Virus Cases Surge

On Friday, June 26, Florida has reached almost 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. As a response the Florida Department of Business and Professionals Regulation (DBPR) issued Emergency Order 2020-09 prohibiting bars from providing the consumption of alcohol on premises.

“Based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases and non-compliance with previous orders, DBPR has taken action to suspend on-premises alcohol sales at bars,” DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears said in a statement the afternoon of June 26. “DBPR believes this is a necessary step to take to protect public health as we continue working in partnership with industry and health officials to combat COVID-19.”

There are still a few questions since the order was released. Here’s what we know:

The order applies to establishments that derive more than 50% of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. These establishments can continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.

An establishment must sell 49 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages

Restaurants that have bar seating can continue to seat guests at the bar and serve them

All patrons must be seated to receive service

All patrons must be seated six feet away from each other

For more information, visit the City of Gulfport COVID-19 webpage or call 727-893-1000. All State of Florida Executive Orders can be found here.