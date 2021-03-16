Batter Up, Gulfport! 

A little kid in a baseball outfit holding a bat
Byrce Elliman was ready for anything on the Saturday, March 13 Gulfport Little League Opening Day games. “Hold on, I need my bat,” he said before posing for a photo. Photo by Abby Baker.

Gulfport Little League kicked off their 2021 season with glee on Saturday, March 13 at Tomlinson Park. Kids, coaches and residents alike heralded the return of ballpark sounds that have been silent since the 2020 season came to an abrupt end during the COVID shutdowns. 

At 10 a.m GLL President Trevor Mallory, a former Toronto Blue Jays player, announced the beginning of the new season; a big day for Gulfport baseball lovers. The announcement preceded a surprise first pitch by Gabber Newspaper owner  Cathy Salustri Loper. 

“I’m glad to do it for these kids,” Mallory said. “I believe in giving back to the community and providing an outlet. I know baseball kept me out of trouble and off the streets.” 

Kids in yellow baseball uniforms celebrating
Gulfport beat Seminole, 14-6. Photo by Abby Baker.

Organizers note that Gulfport Little League strives to be highly inclusive, with low registration fees, no tryouts and options for all players between the ages of 4 to 14. 

According to Sponsor Coordinator Bruce Donath, Gulfport Little League charges $50 to participate, while some other area leagues cost close to $120 in fees per child. 

“It’s never really about the score,” Donath said in the midst of a game on Saturday. “It’s about being inclusive. I see Gulfport playing a very important role in having an inclusive league and maintaining the beautiful fields in the area.” 

The 4 year olds may not be fighting for wins tooth and nail, but the pre-teens take Little League seriously. 

A little kid in a baseball outfit swinging a bat
One of the smallest of the t-ball bunch steps up to bat, with a little help. Photo by Abby Baker.

“Sports like this can keep the kids positive, keep them worrying about their GPAs,” Mallory said. “I know it did that much for me.”

The final score of the older group’s game against Seminole was 14-6, with Gulfport nabbing the win. 

“A lot of local people have baseball in their hearts, and these people [in the community] make this possible,” Donath said. “We’re so happy we have a good lease and that people here really care.”

A boy in a yellow baseball uniform on the field
Nehemiah Patterson, or as the team calls him, “Big Time.” Photo by Abby Baker.
A group of kids in blue baseball uniforms
Pint sized players get a warm up before the big game. Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman in a pink shirt and face mask throwing a ball on a baseball field
Gabber Newspaper owner Cathy Loper Salustri throws the first pitch to start off the Saturday game. Photo by Abby Baker.
A kid in a red baseball helmet with face cage
Big helmets, bigger dreams. Photo by Abby Baker.
A little kid in a baseball outfit holding bats
Lyric Ford helps the team in between running bases. Photo by Abby Baker.

 

by Abby Baker

