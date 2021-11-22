Battery on a Gulfport Officer Trial Moved to December

A pre-trial hearing in the case of a Gulfport man facing battery of a law enforcement charge has been moved to Dec. 10.

Jesse Lee, 38, faces the charges after allegedly throwing a CD which struck a Gulfport Police officer on July 22, 2021. Lee pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 10. They stem from an incident outside of Gulfport City Hall. A pre-trial hearing was originally set for Nov. 19 but has been rescheduled to Dec. 10.

Lee, a mobile food vendor, also has another court date in Pinellas County Circuit Court next month. A non-jury trial is set for Dec. 16 for sales without a permit and outdoor sales without a permit charges Lee also faces for allegedly violating a Gulfport ordinance in October 2020. Police say Lee sold ice cream and other frozen foods without a required permit.

The battery on an office charge occurred after Lee allegedly tossed a computer disk at a GPD officer. The disk was related to a public records request and Lee had come to city hall because the CD was corrupted, according to police reports.

Lee’s counsel did not respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...