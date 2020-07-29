Bay Area Preps for Potential Tropical Storm

Potential Tropical Cyclone number nine (to be named Isaias), is headed for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Florida also falls within the five-day “cone of uncertainty.”

As of 2 p.m. on July 29, the National Hurricane Center projects the storm to reach the Tampa Bay area early Sunday morning, August 2.

If the path of the storm remains the same and strengthens, on Friday, July 31 the City of Gulfport’s Public Works Department will set out to make sure all storm drains have been cleared of debris to reduce flooding.

During the city’s staff meeting July 31 staff will also make a decision about the distribution of sandbags for residents.

For storm updates from the City of Gulfport click here.

For more information residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media (the Gabber will be posting regular updates), and the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.

If you haven’t already, you can review tips and planning tools in the 2020 All Hazard Guide online.