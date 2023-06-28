Bayfront Health Crossroads Emergency Room Opens

On June 14, Bayfront Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest emergency room in St. Petersburg. The Bayfront Health’s Crossroads location opened for patients June 19.

This three-story facility has a “14,000-square-foot emergency room located on the ground floor.” Bayfront Health plans to use the open space on the second and third floors for medical offices, according to its press release.

According to Bayfront Health’s press release, the emergency room has 12 exam rooms. These rooms include two resuscitation rooms, six waiting areas for patients, and an ambulance bay.

This location offers “a complete range of emergency diagnostic and treatment capabilities including full, on-site laboratory services, diagnostic imaging with digital X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound.”

“Our trusted team of board-certified emergency physicians and specialty trained ER nurses are ready to serve this community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the care you deserve, when you need it most,” said President of Bayfront Health John Moore.

Bayfront Health Crossroads Emergency Room, 1800 66th St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-893-6325

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.