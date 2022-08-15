Gulfport leaders recently got an in-person update on the state of Pinellas County from the current chairman of the Board of County Commissioners.

Charlie Justice, the District 3 at-large commissioner who chairs the board for 2022, discussed the County’s proposed $3.2 billion budget as well as other financial details, such as a new millage rate that is expected to drop from 5.13 to 4.73.

“That is the first time in 35 years we have had a millage reduction two years in a row,” said Justice, who added that a portion of the millage will be dedicated to a road stabilization fund.

Budget hearings are set for September; Pinellas County’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1. About $2.5 billion of the budget is for operating expenses, with the balance set aside for capital expenditures and funded by the Penny for Pinellas, which passed in 2017 with 83% of the vote.

“It is why we are able to pay as we go,” he said. “We have no debt in the county budget except for in our sewer system. We have no general fund debt for roads or anything else because we are able to pay as we go. That gives us the lowest debt ratio of any urban county in Florida, something we are incredibly proud of. If you move across the bay or to another county, your debt ratio immediately doubles.”

The new budget includes a 3% pay raise as well as a one-time $1,200 salary bump and two $600 retention bonuses. There are about 2,200 employees under the county administrator and another 3,000 under the various constitutional officers, in the judiciary and a few independent agencies.

“We are seeing a struggle, as any organization, to maintain our employees and recruit new employees,” said Justice, who noted that a special salary increase was earmarked for 911 operators, who have been hard to retain at times, along with nurses at the Pinellas County Jail.

The County will use about $189 million in federal ARPA funds for certain necessary projects.

“Most of that is going directly to the exciting underground stuff no one will ever see,” Justice said, citing in particular a recent failure of a 60-year-old pipe in unincorporated Seminole. “Those [repairs] aren’t thousands of dollars. Those are millions of dollars.”

Pinellas County welcomed 15 million visitors last year, Justice said, and they spent $5.5 billion while they were here. The county currently has 90,000 jobs that rely on tourism, down slightly from 100,000 before the pandemic but up significantly from 60,000 when the shutdown was at its height.

“We’ve recovered but not completely,” he said.

Officials estimated that about $11 million per penny would come in from the county’s bed tax in the current fiscal year but that total will actually be closer to $14 million, which adds up to a total of $86 million. Justice said that number was around $30 million when he started his tenure as a commissioner nearly a decade ago.

Justice said that money is important for marketing the destination and running the Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as for beach renourishment funds and capital investment in various cultural facilities.

Specifically, those funds will factor into whatever offer the county might make down the road to keep the Tampa Bay Rays on this side of the bay. Justice said he wants to hear the thoughts of Gulfport and other cities regarding the continued value of the Rays to the community.

“At some point we are going to have to make a decision – and it’s going to be a big-number decision,” he said. “The County’s portion will be strictly bed tax, no general fund or any other source. But that could still add up to several hundred million dollars.”

The overall unemployment rate in Pinellas is 2.7%, with 500,000 total jobs countywide, the most in the history of the County, according to Justice.

The BCC has been working on its small enterprise fund, which Justice acknowledged the County has not been tracking very well over the years. Now there are about 1,300 County contracts with local businesses; those contracts total $23 million.

“We want our money to stay in the hands of local employers and employees,” he said.

On the issue of housing, Justice said the BCC passed a “tenant’s bill of rights” at its regular meeting the same day of his Gulfport presentation. It is meant to prevent discrimination against those who used vouchers and other types of assistance in their search for housing, he said, and Gulfport can choose to use it as is, adapt its own, or opt out

A percentage of the Penny for Pinellas every year is guaranteed for affordable housing, with one of the biggest recent success stories being the Palms of Pinellas development near Largo, Justice said. Another was just approved in unincorporated Seminole, and County officials are working with St. Petersburg on a 200-unit site in Fairfield at the old Tibbett’s Lumber.

“We’ve guaranteed 4.15% of the total Penny over 10 years to go there [for housing], and we made the commitment to try and spend some of that every year, but we’ve probably front-loaded that because there’s been so much demand,” said Justice. “The Skyway Lofts on 34th Street that just opened was part of the program. But we’re seeing struggles in that program, quite frankly, and it’s cooling off a little bit.”

Developers working with the County under this program must commit certain numbers of units within specific income and rental guidelines. That doesn’t always work for them, according to Justice.

“We had a group come back and say, ‘Here’s your check back. Never mind. We can make enough at market rate. We don’t need your help.’ That’s the one on Central Avenue at about 61st Street. It’s a challenge for all of us at this time,” he said.

Five of the seven seats on the BCC are up for grabs in this year’s elections, although three of the current board members are returning with no opposition, Justice said. District 4 (North Pinellas) has an open primary while District 2 (at-large) has a Republican primary in August and a general election in November.