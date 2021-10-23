Be a Part of Pinellas History

Pinellas County announced two new vacancies on the Historic Preservation Board on Friday October 22.

“One individual appointment position for Commissioner Charlie Justice is available. This is a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022,” according to the release. “One Board appointment position for an alternate is available to fill an upcoming vacancy, fulfilling the remainder of the term ending on Dec. 31, 2022.”

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on November 12.

The Historic Preservation Board is has nine members and two alternates, who each serve a three-year term.

“Each member of the Board of County Commissioners nominates one member, and the Board jointly nominates two at-large members and two alternates,” the county released. “The Board also appoints one County Commissioner to the Historic Preservation Board to serve as its Chairman and ex-officio, non-voting member. The HPB must be composed of community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals with expertise and/or knowledge in the historic preservation field.”

If you think you fit the bill, you can apply here. You’ll be required to submit a resume; all documents submitted will become public record.

The county’s historic preservation program is responsible for recommending the designation of historic districts and landmarks, nominating historic resources for the “National Register of Historic Plans, reviewing and approving applications for impacts to properties in a historic district or a landmark and landmark site, producing educational materials, programs and publications, and more,” according to the county.

The Board of County Commissioners will announce its selection at an upcoming meeting.

