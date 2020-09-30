Be Counted, Be Heard and Be Smart

Gulfport, we are in the midst of a crucial time in terms of our civic duty. The election approaches, the Census is wrapping up and COVID-19 is still posing a threat to our health and economy. So my message to you is this: Play your part in all of these important tasks. It matters.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, but there are multiple opportunities to vote before then. Early voting runs from October 19 to November 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The closest location to Gulfport is the SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S. Make sure you have valid photo ID with your signature. Also, if you are a mail-in voter but have qualms about the process, there are multiple remote ballot drop off locations. The one in Gulfport is at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., which accepts absentee ballots from Oct 19 to Nov 2, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. You cannot drop these off on Election Day. If you are voting in person, go to your usual polling place. These will be posted on the city website at mygulfport.us as soon as we receive final word from the Supervisor of Elections. For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 727-464-VOTE or votepinellas.com. Many thanks to our local voter advocacy group Gulfport Votes 100%.

The U.S. Census happens every 10 years, and time is running out on this round. It is easy to do, and there are no strings attached. Funding for your county and city relies on this data for the next 10 years. Help make sure that your community isn’t short changed. If you haven’t already participated in the Census, please visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to make sure you are counted.

And finally, I know we are all sick of the sickness, but please continue to take precautions for your health and the health of others. Policy changes do not kill viruses. During the ongoing reopening of life as we knew it, please don’t forget that we still have a personal responsibility to mitigate the spread of this disease. Mask up, wash up and spread out.

On a somber note, join me in remembering and celebrating my friend Sammy, an owner and operator of the Citgo on Gulfport Boulevard, who passed away this week – one of my favorite people in the city, and a friend to so many here in Gulfport. He will be deeply missed, and I may never have a Cuban sandwich as good as his. Thank you to the Gabber for this opportunity to reach you all. Stay strong, stay smart and stay safe.

Sam Henderson

Mayor, City of Gulfport

727-744-6186