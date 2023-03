Gulfport officials announced this week that it will start new pavement striping and markings along Beach Boulevard March 2 between 6 a.m. and noon.

The street will be open to traffic, but residents should expect delays, officials said.

The work will take place between 28th Avenue and Shore Boulevard, according to the city.

For more information, phone the Gulfport Public Works Department at 727-893-1098 or visit mygulfport.us/public-works-department/.