TikTok Environmentalist Cleans Pinellas Beaches

Record numbers of visitors are hitting Pinellas beaches this spring. But if Redington Beach environmentalist Caulin Donaldson – known to his 1.4 million TikTok followers as @trashcaulin ­­– has anything to do with it, they’ll treat those beaches with extra kindness.

Donaldson has teamed up with Visit St. Pete / Clearwater on a new campaign called “Unwind & Be Kind” which encourages visitors to be socially responsible when they visit. This includes practicing patience – staying in “vacation chill mode” – as area businesses manage high demand and staffing shortages. It also includes keeping area beaches clean and attractive for both human visitors and wildlife, such as sea turtles and birds that will soon begin nesting.

“The tenets of ‘Unwind & Be Kind’ speak to both preserving St. Pete/Clearwater’s pristine beaches and the safety of our communities and visitors as we see the revival of the travel industry,” said Visit. St. Pete/Clearwater President and CEO Steve Hayes in a March 29 press release.

For Donaldson, who has been picking up trash, recycling leftover beach toys, and leveling out sandcastles and pits since 2019, this is a great way for beach lovers to show they care. “A lot of wildlife are affected by our choices,” he notes. “Why wouldn’t we leave the beach more beautiful?”

Together with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Donaldson will lead weekly beach clean-ups at Pass-a-Grille, Indian Rocks, and other area beaches this month, including a special Earth Day event at Treasure Island on April 22. Keep Pinellas Beautiful will provide gloves, garbage bags, and other supplies to registered guests, as well as delicious Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops as a post-clean-up treat. More information is available at unwindandbekind.com.

The first event in the series, which took place on April 8 at Sand Key Park, attracted over 30 volunteers who collected over 40 pounds of trash. Good folks just doing their part for a little more beach, love, and understanding in the world.