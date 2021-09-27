Beach Music: October 1-3

Treasure Island
24601 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 1: Cornfused 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 2: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 3: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille
22695 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 1: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, October 2: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3: All Star Open Mic! 8-11 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
6200 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 1: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.
678 75th Ave.
Friday, October 1: Motel Funk 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, October 2: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m., Swipe Right 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3: Big Brother Band 1:30- 4:30 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, October 1: Brothers Gabriel 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 2: Ellie and Company 6 p.m.
4755 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 1: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, October 2: Erika Najibo 6- 9 p.m.