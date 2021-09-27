Beach Music: October 1-3

A brown and yellow guitar propped up on some rocks in the sand.
Image via Pixabay.

 

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille

24601 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 1: Cornfused 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 3: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

 

Madeira Beach 

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille

22695 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 1: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3: All Star Open Mic! 8-11 p.m.

 

St. Pete Beach 

Jimmy B’s Beach Bar

6200 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 1: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Friday, October 1: Motel Funk  6-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m., Swipe Right 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3: Big Brother Band 1:30- 4:30 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar 

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, October 1: Brothers Gabriel 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: Ellie and Company 6 p.m.

Burgerish Bar & Grille 

4755 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 1: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: Erika Najibo 6- 9 p.m.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

