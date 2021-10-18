Beach Music: October 22-24

Gulfport
5501 Shore Blvd S
Friday, October 22: Katie Talbert 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Janie & Lenny Duo 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, October 24: 3’s Company Band 1-4 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
6200 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 22: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.
678 75th Ave.
Friday, October 22: Flyte Band 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Step Brothers Duo 1-5 p.m., 22N 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, October 24: Mixed Signal 1-5 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, October 22: Janie Richards and Motel Funk! 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Tripp N Becca 6:30 p.m.
4755 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 22: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Haley Meehan 6-9 p.m.
Treasure Island
10601 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 22: Cornfused 5-8 p.m., Doug South Band 8 p.m., Meg Shannon 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 24: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
8803 W. Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 22: King Pin 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Stonegrey 7-11 p.m.
Sunday, October 24: Tbone Hamilton Band 1-5 p.m., Cornfused 6-10 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille
14995 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 22: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m, Scarlet Drive 9-11 p.m.
Saturday, October 23: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m., The Return of the Lost Boys 9-11:59 p.m.
Sunday, October 24: Cross Fire Creek 2-6 p.m.