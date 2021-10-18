Beach Music: October 22-24

by

Gulfport 

Neptune Grill

5501 Shore Blvd S

Friday, October 22: Katie Talbert 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Janie & Lenny Duo 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: 3’s Company Band 1-4 p.m.

 

St. Pete Beach 

Jimmy B’s Beach Bar

6200 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 22: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Friday, October 22: Flyte Band 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Step Brothers Duo 1-5 p.m., 22N 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: Mixed Signal 1-5 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar 

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, October 22: Janie Richards and Motel Funk! 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Tripp N Becca 6:30 p.m.

Burgerish Bar & Grille 

4755 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 22: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Haley Meehan 6-9 p.m.

 

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille

10601 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 22: Cornfused 5-8 p.m., Doug South Band 8 p.m., Meg Shannon 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Ka’Tiki

8803 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 22: King Pin 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Stonegrey 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: Tbone Hamilton Band 1-5 p.m., Cornfused 6-10 p.m. 

 

Madeira Beach 

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille

14995 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 22: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m, Scarlet Drive 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m., The Return of the Lost Boys 9-11:59 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: Cross Fire Creek 2-6 p.m.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

