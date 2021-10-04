Beach Music: October 8-10

Gulfport 

Neptune Grill

5501 Shore Blvd.

Friday, October 8: Paul Anthony Trio 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Brittany Baldwin 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: Justin Layman 1-4 p.m.

 

St. Pete Beach 

Jimmy B’s Beach Bar

6200 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 8: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Friday, October 8: Mixed Signal 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: The Ordeal 1-5 p.m., Bill Agans 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: Conspiracy 1-5 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar 

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, October 8: Janie Richards and Motel Funk! 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Magic 6:30 p.m.

Burgerish Bar & Grille 

4755 Gulf Blvd.

Saturday, October 9: Bianca Davis 6-9 p.m.

 

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille

10601 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 8: Cornfused 5- p.m., Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m., Matt Weis 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Ka’Tiki

8803 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 8: Cat 5 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: Taylor Jansen Trio 1-5 p.m., Dirty Little Secret 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: Pete n Dean Trio 1-5 p.m., Cornfused 6-10 p.m.

 

Madeira Beach 

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille

21995 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, October 8: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m., Angie Rey 9 p.m.- 12 a.m. 

Saturday, October 9: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m. 

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

