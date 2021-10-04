Beach Music: October 8-10

Gulfport
5501 Shore Blvd.
Friday, October 8: Paul Anthony Trio 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, October 9: Brittany Baldwin 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, October 10: Justin Layman 1-4 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
6200 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 8: Ryan Marchand 1-4 p.m.
678 75th Ave.
Friday, October 8: Mixed Signal 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, October 9: The Ordeal 1-5 p.m., Bill Agans 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, October 10: Conspiracy 1-5 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6- 10 p.m.
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, October 8: Janie Richards and Motel Funk! 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9: Magic 6:30 p.m.
4755 Gulf Blvd.
Saturday, October 9: Bianca Davis 6-9 p.m.
Treasure Island
10601 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 8: Cornfused 5- p.m., Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m., Matt Weis 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 9: Rob Tyre 4 p.m., Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 10: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
8803 W. Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 8: Cat 5 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, October 9: Taylor Jansen Trio 1-5 p.m., Dirty Little Secret 7-11 p.m.
Sunday, October 10: Pete n Dean Trio 1-5 p.m., Cornfused 6-10 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille
21995 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, October 8: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m., Angie Rey 9 p.m.- 12 a.m.
Saturday, October 9: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m.