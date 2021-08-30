Beach Music: Sept 3 to 5

Gulfport
5501 Shore Blvd. S.
Friday, September 3: Chello Holiday Band 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, September 4: Rhythm and Boone Duo 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, September 5: Drag Brunch 1-4 p.m.
The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore
5519 Shore Blvd. S
Sunday, September 5: Hot Tonic 6-9 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
678 75th Ave.
Friday, September 3: Motel Funk 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, September 4: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m, Conspiracy 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, September 5: Big Brother Band 1:30-4:30 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6-10 p.m.
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, September 3: Brothers Gabriel 6 p.m.
4755 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, September 3: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, September 4: Erika Najibo 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, September 5: Jennifer Real 6-9 p.m.
Treasure Island
10601 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, September 3: Cornfused 5 p.m., Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 4: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 5: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
10650 Gulf Blvd.
Sunday, September 5: Josh Fielding 6-10 p.m
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille
21995 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, September 3: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, September 4: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m.