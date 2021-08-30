Beach Music: Sept 3 to 5

by

Gulfport 

Neptune Grill

5501 Shore Blvd. S.

Friday, September 3: Chello Holiday Band 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 4: Rhythm and Boone Duo 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, September 5: Drag Brunch 1-4 p.m.

The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore

5519 Shore Blvd. S

Sunday, September 5: Hot Tonic 6-9 p.m.

 

St. Pete Beach 

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Friday, September 3: Motel Funk 6-10  p.m.

Saturday, September 4: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m, Conspiracy 6-10 p.m. 

Sunday, September 5: Big Brother Band 1:30-4:30 p.m., Casey Allen Band 6-10 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar 

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, September 3: Brothers Gabriel 6 p.m.

Burgerish Bar & Grille 

4755 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, September 3: Steve Isaac 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 4: Erika Najibo 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, September 5: Jennifer Real 6-9 p.m.

 

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille

10601 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, September 3: Cornfused 5 p.m., Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 4: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 5: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sloppy Joe’s

10650 Gulf Blvd.

Sunday, September 5: Josh Fielding 6-10 p.m

 

Madeira Beach 

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille

21995 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, September 3: Kevin Toon 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 4: Jeff Gurney 6-10 p.m.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

