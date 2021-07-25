Beach News: July 25

St. Pete Beach

Gulf Boulevard Construction Wraps Up

If you’re tired of navigating orange cones and traffic barriers, we have the news for you: Construction along Gulf Boulevard is in the early stages of wrapping up. Work on 37th Avenue and Gulf Blvd is projected to be completed by the end of July, work on 55th Ave and Gulf Blvd., 44th and 50th Avenue is expected to be finished by the end of fall.

Parking Survey Continues

In other traffic news, St. Pete Beach is conducting a parking survey to study walkability and to analyze the need for different parking space options (such as motorcycle, scooters, etc.) among the commercial areas of the city. The study is ongoing through August 25 when the city will hold a meeting detailing the results.

Join the Firefighters Pension Board

The Fire Station in St. Pete Beach is still looking to fill an open slot on the Pension Board for the Firefighters Pension Board of Trustees. The volunteer position is for two years and the candidate must be a resident of St. Pete Beach year-round. More here.

More on St. Pete Beach here.

Madeira Beach

Be a Beach Ambassador

Do your friends only throw car keys at you to handle parking? Are you always the designated navigator during road trips? Do your kids rely on you for the history of any given city? If you find yourself answering yes to any of those questions, become a Madeira Beach Ambassador. The city is taking applications for Volunteer Beach Ambassadors to help tourists and locals with parking, directions and general information about Madeira. For more information click here.

Swim Safely

The City of Madeira Beach encourages residents to swim safely this summer, and has installed ten new buoys between 130th Avenue to John’s Pass Park to make safe swimming areas.

More on Madeira Beach here.

Treasure Island

Reacting to Red Tide

Red Tide continues to bloom in Gulf waters. According to current beach conditions, Treasure Island is one of the most affected beaches with a high respiratory irritation level and tons of dead fish. While it is safe to swim in the water, according to the city, officials advise swimmers to avoid the dead fish due to harmful bacteria. Use caution if you are sensitive to respiratory illnesses or issues, or if walking or exercising near areas with high levels of red tide.

More on red tide here.

Keep the Sewers Clean

To prevent backed up pipes and clogged sewer systems Treasure Island reminds residents not to pour grease, cooking oils or fats down the drains or use the garbage disposal when dealing with these substances. To dispose of grease safely, without running up the plumbing bill for overflowing sewers and clogged pipes, cool off pans before scraping grease into the trash, or place the grease into a separate container for reuse. Click here for more.

Like this: Like Loading...