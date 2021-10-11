Beach News: Madeira Beach

Movie Night for Everyone

Church By the Sea is hosting a free, drive-in movie night for all ages on Friday, October 29. Between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. they’ll will show a movie, host a costume contest and provide goody bags for the guests. If interested, register online because parking spaces are limited.

Learn more here.

Christmas Market on the Beach

Preparations for the family and pet-friendly, beach Christmas market have begun! Treasure Island & Madeira Beach are hosting the third annual Merry Beach Market on December 11 at 2 p.m. through 8 p.m in R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place on Madeira Beach. This market encourages visitors to buy local with over 50 booths, live music, food and drinks and The Christmas Toy Shop will be set up for donations.

Learn more here.

Halloween Golf, Anyone?

One the fence about the Halloween Golf Tournament? There are a few spots left for the 5th annual Golf Benefit for the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber on Friday, October 29. Registration must be completed in pairs of two or sets of four. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. and there will be a costume contest and raffles.

Learn more here.

