Beach News: Madeira Beach 

This Kingfish Tournament is Wild

Experienced anglers are encouraged to come out to the Bell Tower at John’s Pass on October 30 for a Wild West Kingfish Tournament and weigh-in. Hosted by Angler Armory, this event has inshore and offshore divisions. The registration fee for the inshore division is $500 plus tax and is due on midnight, October 22. The registration fee for the offshore division is $1,000 and is due on midnight, October 28. Participants can join in the fun at a Captain’s Party slated for 6 p.m. on October 28 at Hooters.

Friday, Finally!

Madeira Beach Parks and Recreation and John’s Pass businesses are teaming up for a new spin on First Fridays and introducing Final Fridays. Head over to John’s Pass on October 29 for a family friendly night of trick-or-treating and live music from the Bell Tower. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

Get Involved with Your Government

Do you have a hankering to be involved in civil government? The City of Madeira Beach has volunteer positions open for their planning commission and civil service commission. You will work closely with city staff, elected officials and board of commissioners to aid in policy review, decision making and more. Submit your application to the City Clerk by November 3.

