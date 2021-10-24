Beach News: Madeira Beach 

Blood & Platelet Drive

Got Blood? The Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach and the City of Madeira Beach Community Cleanup host a blood and platelet drive on November 6. According to The Trash Pirates’ Facebook post, this event is designed to honor a close friend who is struggling with a blood condition. OneBlood is sending two buses to Archibald Park from 7:30 a.m. until noon on November 6.

Halloween Final Friday

Head over to John’s Pass for a very special Halloween-inspired Final Friday with trunk-or-treat and more starting at 5 p.m at the bell tower. Logan Grant is the live music guest.

Story Time for Babies and Kiddos

Tired reading your kid the same books over and over? Bring your kids to story time at the Gulf Beaches Library (200 Municipal Dr.). Every Wednesday the library hosts a story time for babies from 10:30-11 a.m. and story time for preschoolers on Fridays from 10:30-11 a.m.

