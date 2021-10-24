Beach News: Madeira Beach 

by

The colorful beachside boardwalk that is John's Pass
Courtesy of John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk.

Blood & Platelet Drive

Got Blood? The Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach and the City of Madeira Beach Community Cleanup host a blood and platelet drive on November 6. According to The Trash Pirates’ Facebook post, this event is designed to honor a close friend who is struggling with a blood condition. OneBlood is sending two buses to Archibald Park from 7:30 a.m. until noon on November 6. 

Learn more here.

Halloween Final Friday

Head over to John’s Pass for a very special Halloween-inspired Final Friday with trunk-or-treat and more starting at 5 p.m at the bell tower. Logan Grant is the live music guest. 

Learn more here. 

Story Time for Babies and Kiddos

Tired reading your kid the same books over and over? Bring your kids to story time at the Gulf Beaches Library (200 Municipal Dr.). Every Wednesday the library hosts a story time for babies from 10:30-11 a.m. and story time for preschoolers on Fridays from 10:30-11 a.m.

More events here.

by Gabrielle Reeder

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: