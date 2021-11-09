Beach News: Madeira Beach

Madeira at Your Fingertips

See a building with graffiti? Want to tell the city about a pothole, but are stuck on hold? Madeira Beach launched the My Madeira Beach app on Nov. 3 for citizens and residents to have 24/7 access to everything Madeira. There is a request tab where users to submit requests, get updated city news and find links to Madeira-affiliated websites. The city’s working to make the app as user-friendly and helpful as possible. My Madeira Beach is free on the Apple and Android app stores. Info on My Madeira Beach.

Want Someone Else to Walk in Your Shoes?

Madeira Beach Fundamental is hosting a Shoe-vember shoe drive for students in need. They are asking for new or barely used shoes of all sizes, colors and styles. Madeira Beach Fundamental wants to beat last year’s collection of 500 shoes. Want to donate? Bring shoes to City Hall at 300 Municipal Drive by November 19. More on the shoe drive.

Be An Angel

Feeling super-generous this holiday season? Have some extra money to put toward a family who is struggling? The City of Madeira Beach and Santa’s Angels, a nonprofit out of Redington Beach, are working together to fulfill holiday wishes for families in need. Santa’s Angels is asking interested people to sign up to sponsor families in need. Applicants fill out a form with contact information and detail how many kids they want to sponsor (up to 15). Once the submission is approved, Santa’s Angels will reach out with the family’s holiday wish list. Learn more on the Santa’s Angels Sponsorship.

For more beach news, subscribe to the weekly Beach Barnacle.

Like this: Like Loading...