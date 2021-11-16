Beach News: Madeira Beach

Fire Department Training Utilizes Abandoned Boat

The Madeira Beach Marina donated an abandoned 34’ Silverton Cruiser boat to the fire department. The Madeira Beach Fire Department used the boat for training, and invited other fire departments to join the exercise. 66 people completed a training focused on rescuing people struggling below decks or swim platforms. All 66 first responders learned how to safely remove people from the water and get them to safety.

Elks Fry Fish for Seaside Seabirds

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary will host its 2nd Annual Fish Fry at Holiday Isles Elks #1912 from 12-4 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 20. For $20, you get live music, a meat raffle (!), silent auction, and, of course, fish! Really into that meat raffle? You don’t need an admission ticket to get raffle tickets, which cost $1 per round. Super into the meat raffle? The grand prize winner of the meat raffle takes home the finest meat and wine (enough for a dinner for four), plus a gift card. That’s the whole story, but if you need more info, we have that, too.

