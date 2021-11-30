Beach News: Madeira Beach

Festival of Lights (On Boat) 

Its Madeira Beachs’ shot to cruise Boca Ciega Bay for the 55th Annual Festival of Lights Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. Holiday maritime enthusiasts can snatch a good spot at the American Legion Post 273, John’s Pass or ROC Park at 6:30 p.m.  The route finishes off at John’s Pass around 10 p.m. and will follow with awards for the biggest and brightest boat. 

Santa and the Seabirds

Seabirds, reindeer, same difference. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is hosting photos with Santa and their feathery flock of seabirds as a fundraiser to benefit the rescue, rehab and release facility. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa will pose with interested guests and a bird for holiday photos on the beach. Here’s more about the event.

Spring Cleaning the Beaches .. and More 

 The beaches aren’t the only place in need of a little love. For the monthly Madeira Beach Coastal Community Cleanup, environmentalists can spread out on Madeira Beach on Saturday, Dec. 4 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The name of the game is tackling as much trash as possible. At a loss? Archibald Beach Park and John’s Pass Beach Pavilion could use some attention. Event organizers ask you to bring your own supplies such as gloves, trash bags, buckets and trash pickers. Learn more.

